The American Red Cross honored Brunswick resident Matthew Hunt on Monday for saving the life of an accident victim with his CPR skills.

In a virtual ceremony, Hunt received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award – the highest award the Red Cross gives to individuals or groups of individuals who sustain or save a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

On April 28, Hunt, a Portsmouth Naval Shipyard police officer, was returning to his home in Brunswick from work when he came upon an accident scene on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. One car had hit a guardrail before crossing both lanes and coming to rest in the median strip. A truck, meanwhile, had gone off the highway and hit a tree.

Hunt checked the driver of the car and saw that he was alert and responsive with no apparent life-threatening injuries. Hunt moved on to the truck and found its driver unresponsive, with no breathing or pulse detected.

Hunt, along with a second passerby who had arrived, remove him from the truck. Hunt administered CPR until emergency medical services responders arrived. The driver was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he was admitted in critical condition.

In a news release from the Red Cross, Hunt said he was greatly honored though unused to being in the spotlight. He hoped the recognition might help others see how they can help people.

“I don’t really like a lot of attention, but it’s also given me a voice to speak out to other individuals who might be hesitant to act in fear that they might either do something wrong or don’t have the exact skills,” he said. “Whichever skills you may have – or the ability to help another individual – use them. We all as human beings and as a country just need to look out for one another.”

The actions that earn recipients the Lifesaving Award exemplify the highest degree of concern of one human being for another who is in distress, said Ronda Ferreira, the executive director of the Southern Maine Chapter of the Red Cross.

“Emergencies can happen at any time: in the grocery store parking lot, at a family wedding, on a hot day at the community pool or even at the office or inside your very own home,” she said. “But regardless of when and where they occur, emergencies often have one thing in common: a group of people wondering who should act and trying to remember what to do. That is, until a hero emerges.”

If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org.

