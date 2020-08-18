Arrests
8/13 at 4:03 p.m. Clinton Drake, 44, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Aaron Webster on charges of operating with a revoked license and violating conditions of release.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 14 calls from Aug. 11-17.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Aug. 11-17.
