Arrests

8/13 at 4:03 p.m. Clinton Drake, 44, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Aaron Webster on charges of operating with a revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 14 calls from Aug. 11-17.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Aug. 11-17.

