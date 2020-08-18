The Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing program is holding a virtual bike ride next month to benefit seniors living in Raymond, Standish and Windham.
The 40-mile ride around Sebago Lake can be taken between Sept. 12-26. Registration is $35 per rider and each rider will collect pledges for the ride.
For more information, go to SebagoFullerHousing.org, email to [email protected], or call 207-387-0855.
The Fuller Center makes home repairs for people in need so they can stay in their homes safely.
