FALMOUTH— With just $150,000 left to raise, Falmouth Land Trust hopes a second round of challenge grants will help it reach its mark in a bid to purchase Underwood Springs Forest, which has a purchase price of $830,000.

The Trust has been fundraising to buy the 52-acre parcel since February and, in July, two anonymous residents donated $25,000 each and matched all donations up to $50,000. Two residents have now pitched in $40,000, which they will also match. The owners have set the end of September as the deadline to seal the deal.

Related Read more about the Underwood Springs Forest

Land Trust Director Jennifer Grimm hopes the latest development will get the Trust over the final fundraising hurdle. “I think it is like eating an elephant $50,000 bites at a time,” Grimm said. “(We are at) the final stretch, but that’s no easy feat.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: