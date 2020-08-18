As a primary care physician at Topsham Family Medicine for the past 12 years, I’ve been asked many questions. And I must say, I am humbled with the confidence that patients place in me and their other medical providers. Patients share intimate details of their health and life with the anticipation of understanding, diagnosis, support, and treatments. Unfortunately, I have noticed a growing trend. This trend draws a line between sickness and health. Is it time? Is it lack of exercise? Is it stress, smoking, overeating or another negative habit or coping skill? No. It’s the cost of care.

A young man, near 40, had blood in his stool. When this troubling symptom persisted, he sought care. We worked through options and treatments but the bleeding persisted. Recognizing he would need advanced testing, a colonoscopy was discussed and ordered. His coverage was limited, his deductible was high, and so he delayed the testing. Time passed and he began to lose weight. As you can guess his diagnosis was not good and by the time he completed the colonoscopy – cancer had spread. Though he had youth and strength, it dwindled over the following years of his treatment. Looking back, the additional money needed for an earlier diagnosis and a better outcome was small, but at the time it presented a financial barrier to better health.

He’s not alone. Follow up testing for cancers once removed, necessary “diagnostic” procedures to determine a definitive diagnosis, orthopedic procedures following accidents, are all often delayed, or worse, deferred completely. Mounting medical debt is a reality; one in six Americans carry medical debt. More and more patients come to the office seeking advice not on diagnosis or treatment plans, but on how to pay for services they need – labs, x-rays, medications, and procedures. Deductibles are rising, insurance plans and formulary coverages are shrinking. I have now developed skills I thought I would never possess – navigating formularies, coverage options, deductibles, and negotiating timing and priority of testing.

At the beginning of my experience at Topsham Family Medicine we began a project to build a Patient Centered Medical Home. The state of Maine and insurance providers set goals organized around what’s called “the triple aim.” The goal of the “triple aim” is to improve the patient experience, improve the quality of care, and improve the cost. Many, if not all, primary care services seek to advance these ideals.

Patients are struggling to afford medications, restricting or rationing care due to high deductibles, or declining standard health recommendations outright. These are NOT disagreeable or “problem patients,” this is a “problem system.”

What can we do?

The Topsham Care Center has been developed to support patients and primary care by offering lab services, radiology, and specialty services that improve the patient’s experience and work toward the “triple aim.” Central Maine Healthcare’s proposed ambulatory surgical center (ASC) in Topsham would enhance this path. You can think in terms of years of life saved, quality of life indicators, or dollars saved. All these goals have already been tested and proven nationally for ASCs. Bringing this to Maine, to the Midcoast area, is an advancement in the persistent efforts to improve the care, experience, and cost.

As Thomas Jefferson said, “In matters of style swim with the current, in matters of principle, stand like a rock.” I will stand firm for patient care that will achieve the triple aim.

