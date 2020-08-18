Three defense lawyers have sued the company that provides phone services in more than a dozen Maine jails for recording their calls with incarcerated clients.

Some of the confidential conversations were shared with jail personnel and prosecutors, the lawsuit says.

The company, Securus Technologies, has faced similar legal battles over recorded phone calls in other states, including Texas and California. This month, the Kansas City Star reported that Securus Technologies and a private prison operator have settled claims by attorneys and inmates for more than $5 million total.

The Maine attorneys filed the federal wiretapping lawsuit last week, and they have asked for class action status to represent other lawyers as well. Conversations between an attorney and a client are supposed to be confidential, but the plaintiffs are accusing the company of violating that standard by recording hundreds of calls.

“These recorded calls between an inmate and their attorney have often been turned over to the office of the Maine Attorney General and, upon information and belief, local District Attorneys responsible for criminal proceedings involving the inmate,” the complaint says. “The illegal interception and recording violates Maine and Federal recording and wiretapping laws.”

The three lawyers who filed the complaint are Jeremy Pratt, Robert Ruffner and John Tebbetts. They either did not respond to emails or phone calls Tuesday requesting interviews about the case or deferred to their own attorneys who are representing them in the lawsuit.

“We believe it’s a pervasive problem and a serious constitutional violation,” Bob Cummins, who is one of the lawyers representing those plaintiffs, said Tuesday.

Securus Technologies did not immediately respond to a press inquiry through its website Tuesday. The court docket did not yet list the company’s attorney, and the company has not yet filed any response to the complaint.

Allegations of illegally recorded calls in Maine jails were first reported last month by the Maine Monitor, formerly Pine Tree Watch.

The Securus Technologies website says it provides services for 14 of the 15 county jails in Maine. Most inmate calls are recorded and can be used as evidence in their cases, but Maine law prohibits investigators from interfering with attorney-client privilege. The complaint says the company failed to screen out the phone calls that inmates made to their attorneys.

Since July 2019, the company has recorded over 800 calls between attorneys and people incarcerated in Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin and Somerset county jails, according to the complaint. The plaintiffs said those calls included more than 150 inmates and 30 law firms or attorneys.

The complaint described several cases in which the attorneys learned their calls had been recorded. It does not include the names of any people who are incarcerated in the county jails.

In one instance, Pratt represents a client who is incarcerated at the Somerset County Jail. In April, a prosecutor from the Maine Attorney General’s Office contacted Pratt because he recognized the defense attorney’s voice on a recorded phone call from the jail. Pratt received a copy of that recording, the complaint says, but he does not know if other phone calls with his client were also recorded.

In another case, Tebbetts and Ruffner represent a client who is incarcerated in the Aroostook County Jail. In May, the Maine Attorney General’s Office contacted Ruffner to tell him that Securus gave them hundreds of recorded calls between the inmate and his attorneys. The Attorney General’s Office realized that mistake when a detective listened to the recordings and recognized Tebbetts’ voice.

“The representative from the AG’s office could not confirm how many of the calls were privileged,” the complaint says. “Instead, they provided Plaintiffs Ruffner and Tebbetts with a copy of the recorded calls and asked them to screen out privileged calls.”

The complaint said Tebbetts and his staff have confirmed several calls included privileged information. A spreadsheet attached to the lawsuit shows that dozens of calls had been listened to or downloaded.

It is not clear from the lawsuit whether the recordings affected individual cases or might have tainted any prosecutions.

The attorneys are asking the court to order Securus Technologies to stop recording inmate calls unless it can screen out attorney-client privilege calls. They have also asked that Securus produce copies of the recorded calls and destroy those that were illegally recorded.

“The Constitution and its mandates aren’t shut out of the jail,” Cummins said. “They apply within and without.”

A spokesman for the Maine Attorney General’s Office did not respond to an email with questions about the allegations.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton, who also is president of the Maine Sheriff’s Association, did not return a voicemail left at his office Tuesday afternoon.

