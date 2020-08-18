John Chandler (1762-1841), a New Hampshire native, served as a brigadier general in the War of 1812. A strong supporter of Maine secession from Massachusetts, he helped draft the Maine Constitution in 1819 and became president of the Maine State Senate in 1820, when Maine became a state. He also was a postmaster, the town clerk of Monmouth, a U.S. senator and the Collector of Customs for the Port of Portland from 1829 to 1837. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #12841

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

