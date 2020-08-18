State health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily total in a week, and no additional deaths.

Maine has now tracked 4,213 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic reached the state in March. Of those, 3,469 people have recovered and 127 have died, bringing the active number of cases to 437, which is five more than Monday.

Less than a week ago, on Aug. 12, the 7-day average for new cases was 13.1 — the lowest since late March. That average has increased slightly over the last few days but remains low, especially compared to other states.

Hospitalizations in Maine have decreased steadily since peaking in late May. As of Monday, there were just 10 people hospitalized, three in intensive care.

Although there haven’t been many deaths in Maine overall, relative to other states, that number is dropping as well. There have been just 10 COVID-19 related deaths in Maine over the last 30 days.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief members of the media at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shah is expected to provide an update on an outbreak associated with an Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket. As of Monday, 28 people who either attended the wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn or had close contact with some who did had tested positive.

