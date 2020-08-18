LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver.

The Jazz announced he was back at the NBA campus following the team’s practice Tuesday. ESPN reported he arrived in the bubble Monday night.

In accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 policies, Conley is subject to a quarantine of at least four days. He is expected to miss Game 2 on Wednesday but possibly could be back for Game 3 on Friday.

The league is reviewing his situation.

Conley missed Monday’s first-round opener, which Utah lost 135-125 in overtime despite a Jazz playoff-record 57-point performance from Donovan Mitchell.

The 32-year-old Conley announced the birth of his son, Elijah Michael Conley, on social media late Sunday. Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah.

He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis in July 2019.

The sixth-seeded Jazz already are missing Bojan Bogdanovic, who underwent right wrist surgery in May.

HORNETS: Charlotte suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account. Focke used the slur while Tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.

Focke wrote on Twitter that “I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped. I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it every since. I’m truly sorry that this happened an I apologize to those I offended.”

The Hornets said in a released statement on Twitter that they are investigating the matter.

“The Hornets are aware of the social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke,” the team statement read. “As an organization we do not condone this type of language.”

MONDAY’S LATE GAMES

CLIPPERS 118, MAVERICKS 110: Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers had enough answers to withstand Luka Doncic’s dazzling debut – especially after his running mate was thrown out of the game. Leonard had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers got a big boost from the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis to beat Dallas in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Doncic finished with 42 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and had the No. 7 seed hanging right with the Clippers for much of the night. But Los Angeles pulled into the lead when Porzingis was ejected for picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter to move ahead and Doncic couldn’t bring the Mavs all the way back.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday.

Paul George added 27 points and Marcus Morris had 19 for the Clippers.

