Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 8/25 2 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Wed. 8/26 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 8/24 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/24 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Thur. 8/27 8 a.m. Appointments Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 8/20 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 8/25 7 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee
Wed. 8/26 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 8/26 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee
Thur. 8/27 7 p.m. Operations Committee
