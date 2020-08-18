Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 8/25 2 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Wed. 8/26 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 8/24 7 p.m. Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/24 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Thur. 8/27 8 a.m. Appointments Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 8/20 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 8/25 7 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee

Wed. 8/26 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 8/26 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee

Thur. 8/27 7 p.m. Operations Committee

