Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 8/19 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 8/19 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Thur. 8/20 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee Zoom
Thur. 8/20 1 p.m. Maine Continuum of Care
Thur. 8/20 4 p.m. Development Corporation Zoom
Thur. 8/20 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 8/24 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees
Tues. 8/25 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Wed. 8/26 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 8/26 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
