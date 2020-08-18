Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  8/19  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  8/19  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Thur.  8/20  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  Zoom

Thur.  8/20  1 p.m.  Maine Continuum of Care

Thur.  8/20  4 p.m.  Development Corporation  Zoom

Thur.  8/20  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  8/24  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees

Tues.  8/25  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Wed.  8/26  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  8/26  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

