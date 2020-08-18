ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers can debate the “unwritten rules” of on-field etiquette regarding swinging at 3-0 counts as long they want, but Major League Baseball made very clear one thing: You can’t respond by throwing behind the next hitter.

MLB Vice President Chris Young handed down suspensions for both Manager Chris Woodward and reliever Ian Gibaut, who threw behind Manny Machado one pitch after Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count Monday. Woodward was suspended for Tuesday’s game and was replaced by bench coach Don Wakamatsu. As a member of the Players’ Association, Gibaut has appealed his three-game suspension. It will be held in abeyance until the appeal can be heard.

But it is likely to be a brief hearing.

Woodward, on Tuesday, all but acknowledged that Gibaut threw at Machado.

“We don’t want to take matters into our own hands like that,” Woodward said during his pre-game briefing. “I get that. It’s a different day and age. Maybe back in the day, that was acceptable but, MLB has made it clear that its not. So, let’s do the best thing by getting him out. That’s the message I’m going to send today. Instead of retaliating, let’s go out and try to get them out.”

On Monday, Tatis hit a grand slam in the eighth inning on a 3-0 count with his team up by seven runs. Woodward seemed to take offense while changing pitchers. Gibaut entered the game and then threw his first pitch behind Tatis. Gibaut had never thrown behind a hitter in his 445 major league pitches. The umpires met after the pitch, but opted not to warn the teams, which, Woodward said surprised him.

After the pitch, Gibaut rubbed the tips of his fingers, as if to indicate the ball slipped, which may have irked San Diego since it appeared so blatant. After the inning, veteran Eric Hosmer yelled into the Rangers dugout, apparently saying “we talked to him,” in regards to Tatis. The game ended without any further issues.

Woodward acknowledged after the game that he “personally didn’t like,” Tatis swinging at 3-0 with the score where it was, but also admitted that “norms of the game may be changing.” On Tuesday, he said he had thought about it a lot overnight and after speaking with Padres Manager Jayce Tingler, a former member of his staff.

“It makes me think about it a lot,” Woodward said of the vigorous online discussion over the homer and the reaction. “I might be jaded because it was always a no-no. Maybe that’s not right. I’m willing to kind of accept that and look back and accept that’s the way the game is now. If that’s the case, I’m totally fine with that and you know I just want to make sure it’s consistent throughout.”

