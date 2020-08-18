Police are warning residents to bring in trash cans and take down bird feeders after a large black bear was spotted prowling through a neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The bear was seen in the area of Robin Lane, near Deerwood Road and the Sanford town line, police said. The department posted a photograph of the bear on its Facebook page.
“This bear is probably out looking for food. Bring in or secure your trash cans and take down your birdfeeders. Don’t give a bear a reason to come into your yard,” Wells police said in their Facebook post.
“From sharks to bears. Wells seems to have it all in 2020. Any bets on what our next sighting will be?” Wells police commented.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Cape Elizabeth School Board approves hybrid reopening plan
-
Local & State
Portland school board considers hybrid learning model
-
Local & State
Wells police warn residents about a bear in the neighborhood
-
Business
U.S. stocks hit record high, ending shortest bear market in history
-
Local & State
State detects algae bloom on Damariscotta Lake
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.