BATH — In order to raise funds to help compensate for revenue lost this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chocolate Church Arts Center is compiling its 2020 Community Art Book.

The 804 Washington St. performance venue seeks submissions of all kinds of artwork that “reflect the creativity and resilience of the region,” according to a news release. “In a year that has changed everything, the nonprofit arts organization aims to collect work that shows what people have created, and how they have found catharsis or release through the creative process.”

Postponing performances this spring and summer has caused the Chocolate Church to lose roughly $100,000, according to Executive Director William Lederer. The arts center has scaled back its budget to adjust.

Lederer hopes that between books sales and sponsorships, the project will raise about $15,000. He plans for the book to cost $25, with a discount for pre-orders and those who have submitted work.

The submission deadline is Sept. 15. Instructions for submissions, donation links and other information is located at chocolatechurcharts.org, or by emailing [email protected]chocolatechurch.com or calling 442-8455.

The project will include visual art like drawings, fiber art, paintings, photography and sculpture, and written pieces like plays, poetry and short stories. The center also seeks musical recordings, dance or theater performances videos, and other creative activities like baking, gardening and woodworking. A companion digital version of the book will showcase audio and video content.

