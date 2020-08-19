Arrests

8/11 at 12:05 a.m. Cheri Frances Painchaud, 26, of Drummond Point Road, Bath, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Zachary Huber on charges of operating under the influence, failing to stop for an officer and operating with a suspended registration.

8/12 at 9:14 p.m. Jason Mark Adams, 39, Main Street, Bowdoin, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on a probation hold and on a charge of violating condition of release.

8/13 at 6:16 a.m. Daniel Chamberland, 31, of Lincoln Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Lamb Farm Road by Lt. Lynne Doucette on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary, passing a roadblock, operating while license suspended or revoked, theft by unauthorized use of property and failing to stop for an officer.

8/13 at 7:54 p.m. David Cunningham, 40, of Crawford Drive, Bath, was arrested at Stanwood and Pleasant Streets by Officer Joshua Bernie on two warrants and on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, operating under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license and violating condition of release.

8/16 at 12:26 a.m. Kamryn McCormick, 25, of Neck Road, Litchfield, was arrested at River and Patricia roads by Officer Justin Kittredge on charges of operating after license suspension, endangering the welfare of a child and driving to endanger.

8/16 at 11:06 p.m. Hope Ashland-Brown, 25, of Long Street, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of violating condition of release.

8/10 at 2:35 p.m. Cory Deloge, 27, of Hubbardston, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

8/10 at 2:35 p.m. Ethan James Sanborn, 18, of Framingham, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

8/11 at 8:24 a.m. Robert Moody, 55, of Maquoit Road, was issued a summons on Maquoit Road by Officer Heather Brown on charges of allowing a dog to be at large and keeping dangerous or nuisance dog.

8/16 at 12:44 a.m. Kyle O’Brien, 24, of Maine Street, Damariscotta, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

8/11 at 8:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Admiral Fitch Avenue.

8/12 at 10:53 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

8/13 at 5:24 p.m. Welfare check on Josephine Lane.

8/14 at 5:37 a.m. Outdoor fire on Bath Road.

8/16 at 7:14 a.m. Disturbance on Bath Road.

8/16 at 12:03 p.m. Fire alarm on Potter Street.

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from Aug. 10-16.

