A partially loaded cement truck rolled over as it exited Interstate 295 to Broadway in South Portland on Wednesday morning, injuring the driver and closing the ramp for hours.

The truck rolled over onto its driver side about 9:50 a.m., puncturing a fuel tank, said Robb Couture, the city’s public information officer.

The driver was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with unknown injuries, Couture said.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene to help clean up spilled diesel fuel.

The off-ramp that is blocked leads from the South Portland Maine Turnpike extension to Broadway, Couture said.

By about 2 p.m., Couture said the truck had been turned back over, but the DEP was still on scene overseeing the fuel cleanup. It’s unclear when the ramp will reopen, he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: