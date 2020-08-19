Notre Dame canceled its Wednesday football practice and might take Thursday off as well in response to the school’s decision to go to online classes because of a coronavirus outbreak on campus.

The Rev. John Jenkins, the Notre Dame president, announced in-person undergraduate classes would be canceled through Sept. 2. About 150 students have tested positive.

Notre Dame is imposing restrictions on student activity, including limiting access to dormitories to residents and barring students from major gathering places on campus.

The Fighting Irish football program announced last week there have been four positive test results for COVID-19 out of 619 tests done since players returned to campus in June.

GEORGIA: The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to have some fans for their football games played between the hedges. For now, anyway.

Mirroring other schools in the Southeastern Conference, the university announced a ticket plan Wednesday that would allow 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium.

That would mean crowds of about 18,500 to 23,000 for Georgia’s four home games in 2020.

Athletic Director Greg McGarity stressed that all arrangements are tentative amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope this is the plan we end up with,” he said. “But as we know, things change rapidly. We could wind up where we don’t have fans.”

Those fans who choose not to attend games this fall will be eligible for a refund on all donations and season ticket purchases, while retaining their preferred status for 2021.

Tickets will cost $150 per game, providing a much-needed boost in revenue even though the costs of staging a game will be significant given the cleaning costs and other safety measures.

WAKE FOREST: Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt has opted out of the coming season to prepare for the NFL draft amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Surratt, and All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team selection last season after hauling in 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in only nine games, announced his decision on social media, citing “the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19.”

Surratt said he’s set to earn an economics degree in December, saying the school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has “forever transformed my life.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous