Daniel Falcone of Riverside Golf Course won the Maine Senior Amateur Championship on his home course Wednesday, beating Michael O’Brien of Biddeford-Saco Country Club with a par on the first playoff hole.

Falcone and O’Brien each shot rounds of 71 and 72 for a two-day total of 1-under 143. They finished one stroke ahead of first-round leader Len Cole of Falmouth Country Club, who dropped out of the lead with bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17 en route to a 75.

Gary Manoogian, another Falmouth Country Club member, tied Cole for third after shooting a 72 for the second day in a row. Manoogian got to 2 under with four birdies on his front nine, but bogeys on 10 and 16 knocked him back down to even par.

Rocky Myers of Martindale Country Club matched the day’s best round with a 72 and tied for fifth at 1 over with James O’Sullivan of the Ledges Golf Club. Tom Chard of Purpoodock Club and Phil Baxter of Nonesuch River tied for seventh at 2 over.

