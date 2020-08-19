High school football and soccer could be sidelined this fall under state guidelines given to the Maine Principals’ Association on Wednesday.

Both sports are in the “high risk” category in the guidelines, with the recommendation of no games or even intrasquad scrimmages.

The Maine Department of Education on Wednesday told the MPA it could follow the Community Sports guidelines established by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

That gives the MPA the ability to move forward with plans for the fall season – whether it can offer all sports, no sports or just some sports.

Earlier Wednesday, MPA executive director Mike Burnham said that a decision would be made on the fall sports season by Aug. 27.

In an email sent to school officials Wednesday afternoon, Maine DOE stated, “The State of Maine has a unified approach to COVID-19 guidance, utilizing the same team of public health experts to develop specific guidance issued by the State. The community sports guidance, first issued by DECD in May and updated on July 16, was designed specifically for athletic activities other than physical education classes. Although not explicitly developed for this purpose, DECD’s community sports guidance is most applicable to school-based sports programs.”

John Suttie, the RSU 23 Superintendent and principal at Old Orchard Beach High, said the recommendation from the Maine DOE is a step forward but that more work needs to be done.

“Now that we’ve got these guidelines,” he said, “the MPA has to apply them to school sports and give us guidance.”

The high school season is set to begin Sept. 8, with fall tryouts. The first games are scheduled for Sept. 18.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous