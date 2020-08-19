BRIDGTON — Phillip Jones is the new chief of the Bridgton Police Department.
Jones has been with the department since 2006 and most recently served as a sergeant on the force. Former Chief Richard Stillman left the department at the end of June to take a position as police chief in Moultonborough, New Hampshire.
Town Manager Bob Peabody said the town was “fortunate to hire from within.”
In addition to Peabody, the interview panel consisted of Deputy Town Manager Georgiann Fleck and Yarmouth Police Chief Daniel Gallant.
“I plan to continue building on the strong relationships that Chief Stillman has fostered with this community and its other service providers,” Jones said Wednesday.
“I look forward to finding new ways to encourage and equip our officers so that they keep up the great work they do each day.”
