Susan Collins decries the partisanship in our politics yet when given an opportunity to be clear on where she stands she remains silent. She has demurred on whether she would support Trump because she is concentrating on her race and staying out of presidential politics. In response to a question about Donald Trump’s attack on Sen. Kamala Harris, she commented only that Harris is diligent and capable.
Perhaps she would like Trump supporters to believe that she will support him; and for those opposed to Trump that she will not. But her record of support for Trump on critical votes is public; her debt to the party leadership and millions of out of state PAC money to support her campaign is also part of the record. Her unwillingness to condemn Trump’s birther attack on the Democratic VP shows that she will not defend the principles of bipartisanship and moderation that she claims to value so highly.
Speaking out for the principles you care about is not the same as “presidential politics.” If you fail to stand up for those principles during difficult times, you cannot expect those who have looked to you for leadership to support you. Sen. Collins is right — things need to change in Washington, and an important part of making that change happen is to elect Sara Gideon as our Senator from Maine.
Nils Tcheyan,
Harpswell
