

NEW GLOUCESTER — A Litchfield man died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Lewiston Road/Route 100.

Richard Parent, 67, was driving a Chevrolet dump truck used for hauling debris Wednesday about 11 a.m. when it left the roadway near 372 Lewiston Road, struck a ditch, rolled back into the middle of the road and caught fire, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses who came upon crash tried to help free Parent, who was trapped in the wreckage, but were unsuccessful and Parent was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The truck is owned by Hahnel Brothers Company of Lewiston, the release said.

