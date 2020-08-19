NEW YORK — Aaron Judge worked out on the field at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday before his team took on the Tampa Bay Rays. He is hoping to be activated off the injured list on Saturday, the first day he is eligible, when the Yankees are at Citi Field for the first Subway Series of the season against the Mets.

“You might have seen him out there already, with early hitting again today and throwing so he’s doing well and kind of on that trajectory,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said, before adding that Saturday is not a firm commitment. “But again, that’s something we’ll continue to evaluate day by day as we get closer to Saturday.”

Judge suffered a right calf strain last week. The Yankees slugger fought his assignment to the IL, feeling he could push through the calf issue, but Boone and the front office felt it was better to rest him now rather than have him risk further injury.

REDS: Cincinnati put outfielder Nick Senzel on the injured list and reinstated third baseman Mike Moustakas to face his former team before a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals.

The Reds also chose infielder Robel Garcia as their 29th man for the doubleheader, which was caused by a postponement of the series opener Tuesday night. The Reds had two games postponed over the weekend because of a positive COVID-19 test, and Major League Baseball wanted to provide them with an additional day for testing.

The reason for Senzel’s injury designation was not provided, though he missed time earlier this season after reporting symptoms of COVID-19. He’s hitting .244 with two homers, five doubles and two steals in 14 games.

Moustakas has been out since Aug. 4 because of an injured left quadriceps.

BLUE JAYS: Rookie right-hander Nate Pearson was placed on the 10-day injured list after complaining of elbow tightness following his fourth big league start.

Pearson told the team about the injury after a poor outing against the Orioles on Tuesday night in which he gave up three homers, five runs and three walks in four-plus innings.

“The good news is that he was feeling better this morning, but of course he’s one of our big prospects, so we’re going to have to be careful with him,” Manager Charlie Montoyo said. “We’ll run him through all the tests and see where he is.”

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2: Randal Grichuk extended his recent power surge with two home runs, and Toronto completed a three-game sweep at Baltimore.

Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games. He’s batting .424 during an eight-game hitting streak.

Toronto climbed within a game of .500 (10-11) for the first time since Aug. 5.

Baltimore has lost four in a row and five of six following a six-game winning streak. Tommy Milone (1-3) pitched well over six innings – except for the two homers he yielded to Grichuk.

