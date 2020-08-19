SCARBOROUGH – Carolyn F. Hooper, 97, passed away August 16, 2020. She was born Oct. 5, 1922 in Wakefield, Mass., the daughter of Elmer D. and Lucy Noyes Field. Carolyn lived in Greenwood, Mass. and later moved to Wakefield, Mass. where her family lived with her beloved grandmother, Caroline P. Noyes. After her grandmother’s passing the family moved to Penobscot, Maine.Carolyn graduated from Clark High School in Penobscot in 1940 and received her RN degree from Symmes Hospital School of Nursing in Arlington, Mass. in 1943. She then moved back to Maine where she worked at the Castine Community Hospital. She greatly enjoyed her nursing duties both at the hospital and her private care duties. She was hired in her early years by a prominent doctor in Castine to care for recovering English soldiers. The doctor, Dr. Alice North, hired Kenneth W. Hooper to drive Carolyn from her home in Penobscot to Dr. North’s home in Castine for her nursing duties. This arrangement brought them together and they married in April 1945. Carolyn’s husband later owned and operated Hooper Ford Sales, a family owned business in Castine.After retirement Carolyn and her husband wintered in Marco Island, Fla. where they so enjoyed the warm weather and walks on the beach. In 1999, Carolyn and her husband moved to Kennebunk to be near their daughters and after her husband’s passing in 2002 she moved to Piper Shores in Scarborough.Carolyn is survived by her son William Hooper and his wife Sharon of Brandon, Fla., daughter Karen Harthorne of Sanford, Maine and Marco Island, Fla., daughter Phyllis Pierce and her husband David of Wells; eight grandchildren, Christopher Hooper, Jennifer Costescu,Pamela Larson, Jeffrey Normand, Julie Neudecker, Matthew Pierce, Benjamin Pierce, and Heather VanRossum; as well as 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth, and her three brothers Haskell, Lowell, and Russell Field.Carolyn lived at Piper Shores Retirement Community from 2004 until her passing. She enjoyed living independently for many years and then in later years in her homes in Holbrook at Piper Shores.We want to extend special thanks to Dr. Blake for allowing us time with our beloved Mom during her final days. Also, special thanks to all staff and caring nurses. You were our eyes and ears when we could not be there, and you embraced our beautiful Mom with love daily.At Carolyn’s request there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at the Castine Cemetery on August 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Sandra Reed officiating. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carolyn’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. http://www.bibbermemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to:

Castine Historical Society P.O. Box 238 Castine, ME 04421

