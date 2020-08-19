Arrests

8/10 at 3:11 p.m. Ernest William Diggins, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Officer Michael Thurlow on a warrant and on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest/refusing to stop and fugitive from justice.

8/10 at 8:22 p.m. Andrew R. Harley, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of violating a protective order.

8/11 at 12:55 p.m. Phongphack Thanephonesey, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a warrant.

8/11 at 4:59 p.m. Clyde Clifford Furrough, 60, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on a warrant.

8/12 at 1:22 p.m. Deven J. Trimble-Galos, 21, of Scarborough, was arrested at Holmes and Beech Ridge roads by Officer Travis Hon on a warrant.

8/12 at 9:04 p.m. Manuel Lucero Vasquez Jr., 32, of Scarborough, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

8/13 at 5:02 a.m. Liban Mohamed Muse, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Roundwood Drive by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary and possession/transfer of burglar’s tools.

8/13 at 1:57 p.m. Rafeef J. Mohammed, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant and on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/13 at 7:11 p.m. Kathryn A. Yuelle, 39, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a warrant and on a change of unlawful possession of drugs.

Summonses

8/10 at 6:10 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Scarborough, was issued a summons at Broadturn Road and Diner Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of failing to give motor vehicle accident information to the owner of damaged property.

8/13 at 6:03 p.m. Garbrielle G. Gorham, 52, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/14 at 11:28 p.m. Jena Linea Plourde, 24, of Westbrook, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Pine Point Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

8/15 at 5:39 p.m. Lidiane M. Marciano, 36, of Everett, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

8/15 at 10:06 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

Fire calls

8/10 at 9:19 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/10 at 11:33 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/10 at 12:04 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/10 at 3:39 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/10 at 8:34 p.m. Odor investigation on Orchard Street.

8/10 at 9:06 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/11 at 8:53 a.m. Odor investigation on Payne Road.

8/11 at 7:31 p.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

8/12 at 8:53 a.m. Odor investigation on Old Neck Road.

8/12 at 10:02 a.m. Assist South Portland.

8/12 at 11:23 a.m. Fire alarm on Black Point Road.

8/12 at 2:28 p.m. Assist South Portland.

8/12 at 3:11 p.m. Assist Saco.

8/13 at 1:17 p.m. Marine water rescue off Bay Street.

8/13 at 2:37 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/13 at 2:41 p.m. Assist South Portland.

8/13 at 2:45 p.m. Structure fire on Ryefield Drive.

8/13 at 3:25 p.m. Odor investigation on Union Avenue.

8/13 at 7:59 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/14 at 2:16 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/14 at 3:28 a.m. Water flow problem on River Woods Drive.

8/14 at 4:03 a.m. Water flow problem on Maple Avenue.

8/14 at 6:58 a.m. Odor investigation on Pine Oak Drive.

8/14 at 4:05 p.m. Woods fire on Mussey Road.

8/14 at 6:04 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Orchard Street.

8/15 at 5:13 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/15 at 10:37 a.m. Odor investigation on Mussey Road.

8/16 at 4:33 a.m. Odor investigation on East Grand Avenue.

8/16 at 9:43 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/16 at 11:11 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/16 at 4:06 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/16 at 6:30 p.m. Marine water rescue off Temple Avenue.

8/16 at 7:14 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 57 calls from Aug. 10-16.

