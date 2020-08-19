Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 8/25 5 p.m. Appointments Committee
Tues. 8/25 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Wed. 8/26 5 p.m. Appointments Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 8/24 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 8/27 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 8/24 6 p.m. Board of Education
Mon. 8/24 7 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 8/25 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 8/25 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 8/26 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
