Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  8/25  5 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Tues.  8/25  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Wed.  8/26  5 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  8/24  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  8/27  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  8/24  6 p.m.  Board of Education

Mon.  8/24  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Tues.  8/25  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  8/25  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  8/26  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

