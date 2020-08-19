CASCO — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents for their help in identifying a suspect in a burglary last week at the Casco/Naples Bulky Waste facility.

Someone broke into the waste facility through the building entrance early Aug. 11, forced open a safe in the office and took an undisclosed amount of cash and personal checks patrons had used to pay for disposal fees.

The bulky waste facility at 477 Leach Hill Road in Casco serves the towns of Casco, Naples, Raymond and Otisfield. Patrons pay for services through a voucher program or by pay-as-you-go.

Anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 774-144 ext. 2100, or Capt. Don Foss at 744-1444 ext. 2112 or [email protected]

