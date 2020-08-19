The latest on the coronavirus pandemic from around the U.S. and the world.

Taking one of the latest coronavirus tests to gain federal approval is as easy as spitting.

SalivaDirect, developed by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health, was granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday and offers a more comfortable alternative to a nasal swab. Saliva can be collected in any sterile container.

As the United States grapples with building testing capacity to meet the growing demand brought on by people resuming school and work, officials have placed their hopes on several solutions including saliva testing. Since the test doesn’t require chemical reagents or swabs that have become scarce during the pandemic and offers a faster turnaround than the standard test, some believe it could offer the country a way to determine the spread of the virus quickly.

“Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement.

The Yale team’s research, which has not been peer-reviewed, was funded by the NBA. The league uses SalivaDirect to test asymptomatic players and staff in its bubble, a quarantined zone for teams at Walt Disney World in Florida. Comparing the results of saliva tests to the more common method, called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, the scientists found that the test was just as accurate.

Read the full story.

As high school football seasons are canceled, players move to states that plan to play

Brett Kuczynski stared at his phone for nearly an hour, agonizing over what to text teammates from his small Illinois school. Just weeks before his senior year was supposed to start, high school football in his home state had been canceled over concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Kuczynski into a decision his friends might not be able to fathom: He was moving to Florida, one of the pandemic’s hot spots, to pursue a major college football scholarship.

The movement of Kuczynski and other players mirrors the country’s fractured response to the pandemic: With more than a dozen states already canceling high school football this fall and more postponements potentially on the way, players from those states are moving to where the sport is allowed to go on, at least for now.

They’re moving to Utah and Indiana, states where college seasons have already been canceled. They’re moving to Iowa, where school districts are in a standoff with their governor over how to safely hold classes. They’re moving to football hotbeds such as Georgia, where reportedly more than 850 high school athletes have tested positive for the virus since June, and to Florida, where a record number of coronavirus deaths were reported in August. The wave of transfers has families asking: Is the sacrifice for high school football worth the risk?

Drake University sends 14 students home for violating party ban

Drake University has sent home 14 students who disobeyed the Iowa college’s ban on parties, Dean of Students Jerry Parker said in a message to the campus community.

As colleges nationwide report clusters of coronavirus cases linked to parties both on and off campus, some are taking a tough stance on any rule breakers. Tulane University in New Orleans announced this summer that students hosting gatherings with 15 or more people could face suspension or expulsion, while Drake says that anyone who attends a party will be banned from campus for at least two weeks. That includes students living in dorms, who must relocate at their own expense. Hosts of off-campus parties will also potentially face consequences for violating the university’s Code of Student Conduct.

“If we are going to get through the fall semester, it will come down to our decisions and our actions,” Parker wrote. “I want to be crystal clear: we are serious and we will not hesitate to take the necessary actions to mitigate the potential spread of covid-19.”

Reports of college students packing bars and parties have sparked frustration in college towns across the country. On Tuesday, Duke University said that it was investigating seven instances of “flagrant misconduct and persistent noncompliance,” the News and Observer reported. The university’s office of student conduct has registered more than 100 reports of students violating safety protocol, administrators wrote in an email to undergraduates that was obtained by the paper. Those being investigated face a range of potential consequences that go as far as permanent expulsion.

Australian prime minister backtracks after saying COVID-19 vaccine would be ‘mandatory’

Australia has secured access to a potential COVID-19 vaccine that would be free for all citizens if it succeeds, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He initially said he would expect a successful vaccine to be “as mandatory as you can possibly make it‚” but he later backtracked.

The vaccine, developed by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University, is already undergoing large-scale testing in several countries and showed promising results in early human trials. On Wednesday, Morrison said he hopes the vaccine will be available by early next year, and the government intends to make it free for all Australians.

In a radio interview on Wednesday morning, Morrison suggested a COVID-19 vaccine would probably be mandatory for most Australians, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis. I mean, we’re talking about a pandemic that has destroyed the global economy and taken the lives of hundreds of thousands around the world,” he added.

Hours later, however, Morrison backtracked and said the vaccine would be encouraged but not mandatory. “We can’t hold someone down and make them take it,” he said, according to the Guardian.

Many details of the deal, such as pricing, haven’t yet been finalized. AstraZeneca said in a statement to Pharma in Focus that the company has signed a letter of intent with Australia, which is only the first stage in the process, the Guardian reported. The next step will involve determining if Australia’s biotech industry has the capacity to manufacture enough doses for the country’s roughly 25 million people. On Tuesday, Morrison said the goal is to manufacture the vaccine “under our own steam.”

Heathrow unveils a new, quick testing facility for travelers

LONDON — London’s Heathrow Airport, the U.K.’s busiest, has unveiled a new coronavirus testing facility that could sharply reduce the length of time people have to stay at home after arriving from countries on the government’s quarantine list.

Heathrow’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye said testing will help avoid what he termed the “quarantine roulette” that many British travelers have faced over the past few weeks when countries like France and Spain were taken off the U.K.’s safe list.

The new facility has been set up by aviation services company Collinson and logistics firm Swissport at Heathrow’s Terminal 2. They say more than 13,000 tests will be available to passengers each day, with results within hours.

It is proposed that arrivals will then take a second test at home and will be able to leave their 14-day quarantine early if they pass both.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was not in a position to back Heathrow’s plan but insisted that it was working with airports to find a way for coronavirus testing to reduce the quarantine period.

Finland tightens travel restrictions

HELSINKI — Finland says it will tighten travel restrictions and reintroduce and step up border checks for arrivals from 10 countries starting Monday due to the worsening pandemic situation in Europe and elsewhere.

The Finnish government says border checks will apply for passengers to and from Nordic neighbors Denmark, Iceland and Norway as well as Germany, Greece and Malta – all countries belonging to the European Union’s borderless Schengen area.

Outside the Schengen area, border checks will be stepped up for arrivals from Cyprus, Ireland, San Marino and Japan.

Passengers arriving to Finland from those countries are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days. Travel in Finland’s border areas with Sweden and Norway is more relaxed.

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo says Finland’s current coronavirus travel policies are among the tightest in the EU.

Border checks can be relaxed if a country records fewer than eight infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks.

Pope Frances warns against vaccine priority for the rich

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

Francis says, “The pandemic is a crisis. You don’t come out of it the same — either better or worse.″ He added that “we must come out better.”

In remarks on Wednesday during his weekly public audience, he said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the world can’t return to normality if normal means social injustice and degradation of the natural environment.

Said Francis: “How sad it would be if for the COVID-19 vaccine priority is given to the richest.”

He also said it would be scandalous if all the economic assistance in the works, most of it using public funds, ends up reviving industries that don’t help the poor or the environment.

Japan’s economy slammed by plunging exports

TOKYO — Japan’s exports in July plunged 19.2% from a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slam the world’s third largest economy.

The Finance Ministry’s provisional numbers showed Japan’s imports in July fell 22.3%.

Exports to the U.S. especially suffered, declining 19.5% last month. They include plastic goods, iron and steel and computer parts. But Japan recorded its first trade surplus in four months on the back of a recovery in China.

Japan’s export-reliant economy has been ailing since the outbreak caused some plant production to be temporarily halted, squelched tourism and generally hurt economic activity.

Japan has never imposed a lockdown but has encouraged people to work from home, wear masks and social distance. Some stores have closed or shortened their hours.

Japan has had about 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths among 57,636 cases. Worries are growing over a recent surge in infection, especially in Tokyo and other urban areas.

New Zealand gaining control of outbreak

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand appears to be gaining control over a coronavirus outbreak in Auckland after just five new community infections were reported Wednesday amid record levels of testing and contact tracing.

A sixth infection was found in a quarantined traveler who had returned from Qatar.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 500 more military personnel would be deployed to quarantine hotels as the nation looks to reduce the number of private security guards it employs and tighten its border controls.

Health authorities have still not figured out how the outbreak began after the country went 102 days without the virus spreading in the community. The discovery of the outbreak last week prompted authorities to put the nation’s largest city into a two-week lockdown.

India continues to see a high number of fatalities

NEW DELHI — India reported 1,092 new fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day total.

India has the fourth-most deaths in the world and the third-most cases, with over 2.7 million — including more than 64,000 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to limited testing.

Four of India’s 28 states now account for 63% of total fatalities and 54.6% of the caseload. The western state of Maharashtra and the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the country’s worst-hit regions.

Another N.C. university has COVID-19 cluster of cases

RALEIGH, N.C. — Health officials have identified a COVID-19 cluster at another North Carolina university.

A statement from North Carolina State University confirmed on Tuesday that Wake County health officials identified of COVID-19 cases at off-campus housing east of the Raleigh, North Carolina, campus.

The school said several people who have tested positive as part of this cluster have been identified, including some who are N.C. State students. Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone known to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school.

The school said reports indicated a party or some type of gathering was hosted at the location on or around Aug. 6. The notice said it was not known how many people were at the gathering, but encouraged anyone who attended to visit their personal healthcare provider or Student Health Services.

N.M. governor to consider whether to mandate future vaccine for certain groups

SANTA FE, N.M. — It’s too early to say whether a COVID-19 vaccine — once available — will be mandatory for certain people in New Mexico, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is indicating that health care workers, educators, nursing home residents and emergency responders could be among those required to be inoculated.

Acknowledging uncertainties about the availability and effectiveness of a vaccine, the Democratic governor said she expects a debate over mandating certain groups of people to accept the vaccine.

Her comments came during a recent briefing as pharmaceutical companies race to have a vaccine ready by early next year.

New Mexico has seen its daily COVID-19 case counts improve. On Tuesday, an additional 79 cases were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to nearly 23,580 since the pandemic began.

The governor’s administration has authority under a 2003 state law to issue vaccine orders during a declared public health emergency. The Albuquerque Journal reported that those who decline a vaccine for reasons of health, religion or conscience can be ordered to isolate or self-quarantine under the same law.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: