Arrests

8/10 at 4:08 p.m. Benjamin Reed, 33, of Small Road, Litchfield, was arrested on Augusta Road by Officer Courtney Everett on a warrant.

8/14 at 6:08 a.m. Vanessa Delano, 31, of West Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Bypass Drive by Officer Lucus Shirland on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/16 at 9:49 a.m. Richard Michel, 46, of Meadow Road, was arrested on Meadow Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/10 at 11:09 p.m. Rachel McCray, 28, of Stoney Brook Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Nicholas George on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/11 at 5:52 p.m. Tyler McLean, 22, of Wood Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Bypass Drive by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

8/15 at 11:39 a.m. Daniel Davis, 34, of River Common Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons on Meadow Cross Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/16 at 3:33 p.m. Kayla Purcell, 32, of Brann Avenue, Augusta, was issued a summons on Bridge Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating after license suspension.

8/16 at 5:40 p.m. Connor Heflin, 22, of Stephanie Drive, Dresden, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

8/10 at 12:27 p.m. Vehicle fire on Hamilton Street.

8/11 at 2:11 p.m. Electrical hazard on Maple Street.

8/11 at 9:07 p.m. Fire alarm on Governor’s Way.

8/12 at 12:28 a.m. Fire alarm on Curtis Lane.

8/12 at 12:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Arbor Avenue.

8/13 at 8:07 a.m. Public service call on Elm Street.

8/13 at 1:33 p.m. Fire alarm on Sky-Hy Drive.

8/14 at 4:17 p.m. Illegal burning on Tedford Road.

8/14 at 6:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

8/14 at 7:35 p.m. Illegal burning on Tedford Road.

8/14 at 10:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Amethyst Drive.

8/14 at 11:49 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

8/15 at 11:01 a.m. Assist Bowdoinham.

8/15 at 3:35 p.m. Medical problem on Summer Street.

8/15 at 4:09 p.m. Fall on Bay Park Drive.

8/16 at 5:43 p.m. Medical problem on Middlesex Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Aug. 10-16.

