Arrests

Timothy A. Gammon, 46, of Windham, Aug. 3 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Ryan G. Otterson, 39, of Windham, Aug. 3 on a charge of assault.

Adam J. Baker, 40, of Windham, Aug. 4 on a charge of failure to appear.

William T. Reagan, 70, of New Gloucester, Aug. 4 on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

Christopher E. Record, 30, transient, Aug. 4 on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking, burglary and violating condition of release.

Charles G. Doughty, 38, of Gorham, Aug. 7 on charges of violating condition of release and harassment by telephone.

Donald A. Johnson, 42, of Raymond, Aug. 7 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Ayla M. Reid, 32, of Buxton, Aug. 9 on a charge of failure to make an accident report.

Kristopher R. Carson, 38, of Westbrook, Aug. 10 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Jason W. Hurd, 37, of Gray, Aug. 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property

Darren A. Jermancans, 47, of Casco, Aug. 10 on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Richard M. Ames, 21, of Hollis, Aug. 12 on a charge of failure to appear.

Michael J. Deangelo, 41, of South Portland, Aug. 13 on a charge of failure to appear.

Tammy M. Shaw, 43, of North Yarmouth, arrested Aug. 13 on charges of violating condition of release, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating after suspension.

Seth M. Jeffords, 42, of Windham, Aug. 14 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.

