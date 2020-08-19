WINTHROP — On Wednesday, Craig Hickman was planning to harvest okra on his farm in Winthrop, but that plan kept getting interrupted.

Hickman’s everyday life, as an organic farmer and owner of a bed-and-breakfast, and as a Democratic state representative for Winthrop, Readfield and part of Monmouth, has been overshadowed by his 30-second appearance at the virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday, announcing Maine’s delegate votes for Joe Biden, now his party’s nominee.

“I’m still giggling,” Hickman said Wednesday.

Hickman’s 30-second spot was one of 57 featured in the Roll Call Across America.

“My American dream? I’m living it. A 25-acre organic farm on a lake, a roadside farm stand a bed and breakfast,” Hickman said, recorded standing on his Winthrop farm. “My husband and I aren’t corporate tycoons. We just want to make an honest living and feed our community. Small businesses like ours are the backbone of rural economies across America.

“Joe Biden has a plan to help more Americans, especially people of color, start their own businesses,” he said. “Maine casts 9 votes for Bernie Sanders and 22 votes for our next president, Joe Biden.”

Normally, the roll call is held in a large convention center, where thousands have gathered to take part in the theater of the nominating process. But this year, in deference to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Democratic Party planned a virtual event, paving the way for showcasing all 50 states and seven U.S. territories.

“It’s humbling to be part of this point in history,” Hickman said Wednesday. “What we did was historic — not what we did, Craig and Jop — but what this convention had to do was historic. This Roll Call, I don’t know whose idea it was, but what a great idea.”

