LEBANON — A motorist was killed when his vehicle went off the road, crashed into a stone wall and rolled over in Lebanon, state police said.

The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene on North Rochester Road on Wednesday at about 9:40 a.m., state police said.

His identity was not immediately released pending notification of the victim’s family.

The crash remains under investigation.

