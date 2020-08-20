McLean resigns legislative seat

Rep. Andrew McLean, D-Gorham, has resigned his House District 27 seat, representing part of Gorham and part of Scarborough.

His term expires this fall and he would have been termed out.

“As many of you know, I graduated from law school in May. On Monday, I begin my first post-law school job as a law clerk with the Maine Superior Court,” McLean posted on Facebook.

“While term limits would prevent from running for another term in the Maine House, my new job requires me to resign my seat in the Maine House before its natural expiration.”

McLean was first elected in 2012 and has chaired the Transportation Committee.

“I am very excited to get my legal career underway, especially with a clerkship, but leaving the Legislature is bittersweet,” McLean said. “Serving in the Maine House of Representatives has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

Meslin promoted

Patrol Officer Todd Meslin of Gorham Police Department has been promoted to sergeant. Meslin joined the department in 2016 after serving 13 years with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Meslin will supervise the midnight patrol shift.

“I am looking forward to working with him in his new role and am delighted to support his desire to grow his law enforcement career within the town of Gorham Police Department,” Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release on Facebook.

Gorham to observe the state’s bicentennial

The Gorham Founders Festival Sept. 12-13 will celebrate Maine’s 200th birthday.

The celebration begins with a bang with fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the former horse race track on Narragansett Street.

A Maine-themed float parade rolls out at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 in Gorham Village. Parade vehicles will line up at 2:30 p.m. at Village School and walking groups will meet at the municipal center. The parade will proceed down Main Street to Narragansett School.

Those interested in participating in the parade can sign up at gorham2020.com or contact Suzanne Phillips at 892-9847 or [email protected]

Before the parade, Gorham Cooperative Preschool will host a craft fair fundraiser at the Gorham Recreation building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13. To host a booth or for more information, visit gorhamcoopreschool.org and click on events.

USM honors GHS grad Ridlon

Walter Ridlon, a 1963 Gorham High School graduate, has been selected to receive the 2020 Richard Costello Achievement Award from the University of Southern Maine.

A standout basketball player in high school at at USM, Ridlon now works at Lewiston Regional Technical Center and Lake Region Vocational Center and lives in Lewiston. His late high school basketball coach, Dean Evans, was also a previous recipient of the award.

The award will be presented at a Husky Hall of Fame ceremony, which has not been scheduled yet because of COVID-19.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 13 that the U.S. public debt was $26,509,696,627,544.92.

