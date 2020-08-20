I’ve been riding, walking, and hiking the trails of Clifford Park for more than 20 years, and I have seen a remarkably positive transformation, from a neglected, litter-filled area to the jewel of Biddeford.

Clifford Park is about 150 acres, bounded approximately by Pool, Granite and West streets and Parkside Drive. It was dedicated in 1895, and has expanded several times over the last century, thanks to the contributions of Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the Boutin Family, and many others. The Freeman family donated 40 acres on the highest hilltop in Biddeford in the 1920’s. The park now includes tennis and pickleball courts; a playground; a truly magical children’s activity called Story Walk; hiking and biking trails; basketball courts; a skate park; picnic areas and grills; horseshoe pits; seasonal restrooms; and snowshoe and cross country ski trails. The Clifford family lived just across from the land they donated to the City of Biddeford, in the philanthropic tradition of other great families of the era like the Baxters.

Many Biddeford residents remember the Clifford Park Bandstand, which hosted live music through the 1950s. In fact, the granite stairs leading up to the old bandstand are still there. A 1918 account from The Biddeford Weekly Journal tells of a Red Cross fundraiser at the bandstand with entertainment by Painchaud’s band and soloists. The program included renditions of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “The Star Spangled Banner.” A granite bench dedicated to local historian Raymond Gaudette is located along the way.

That same granite quarried from Clifford Park was used widely for buildings and monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial in Springfield, Illinois. Blasting and quarrying created deep pools tucked among the granite outcroppings. Many of these small ponds are now habitat for amphibians and other wildlife, and the park is home to many turtles and rare plants.

However, during the 1970s and 80s, the park fell into disrepair and became an intimidating place, littered with beer cans and the jetsam from parties and illegal camping.

In 2014, the Friends of Clifford Park was formed by Catherine Glynn and Katie Labbe as part of Heart of Biddeford’s Adopt-a-Park program. Among many other efforts, the group engaged metalworker Dana Peck (a Biddeford High School graduate, Class of 1967) to replace a sagging chain link fence at the entryway with an attractive gate. Today, the group helps keep the park litter-free by planning annual cleanups, and maintains the perennial garden near the trail kiosk. Thanks are also due to the Biddeford Police Department and Biddeford Fire Department, who do a great job keeping an eye on things. The “Friends of Clifford Park” Facebook page is a good place to stay updated on Park

activities.

Early area settlers from the 1700s, notably Rishworth Jordan, are buried in a family cemetery on the park grounds. This cemetery had fallen into disrepair. Many volunteers, including Top Branch Tree Service, whose team removed the fallen trees that were preventing access, have been helpful in restoring the Jordan Cemetery. The Biddeford Historical Society has placed a display close by which is well worth a read.

The park has been a go-to spot for mountain bikers since the late 1990s. For a long time, the steep, rocky interior trails (such as the White Trail) were the only ones regularly accessed. When I would bring other riders out there with me, they would always be shocked at the difficulty – thinking riding within city limits would be easy. Since then, more accessible outer loops like the Black trail have been developed, and the network is quite extensive. But there is

still some very technical mountain biking available within the park, among the toughest in southern Maine.

The Heart of Biddeford recently received a grant from the Sewall Foundation for trail markers, trail maintenance, and snow grooming equipment. This grant also helped cover the cost of an ecological study of the park. This very comprehensive and informative study was performed by a consulting ecologist and will be presented to the Conservation Commission on Aug. 20. The study found that the park is home to over 20 vernal pools, which are ephemeral breeding grounds for amphibians. These wildlife hotspots host springtime frog choruses, spotted salamander eggs, and rare turtle species.

The Falls on West Brook, known as Thompson’s Falls, are a popular destination. It should be known that these beautiful falls are not within the park limits, and are made available only by the generosity of a local landowner. Please make an extra effort to treat this area with respect and keep it clean.

The park connects to a forested area of more than 800 acres, and many local bikers and hikers have worked out routes that connect to Blandings Park and Smith Preserve. One can envision continued growth of this trail network as outdoor sports have exploded in popularity, as families look to get clean air during the pandemic. However, all users need to stay on marked trails so that we do not offend private landowners. Upcoming cycling-related events include the Bike Your Park program, on the weekend of Sept. 26.

The park is larger than you might think, and it still is very easy to get turned around out there!

Trail markings have changed many times over the years and some older ones can be confusing. Fortunately, the Heart of Biddeford-sponsored trail markers are a big improvement, making navigation much clearer. Maps of the Park may be found online at mainetrailfinder.org and on the TrailFinder app.

Camping and fires are not allowed in the park. Dogs must be leashed. Mountain bikers are asked to stay off the trails during wet times. ATV’s and other motorized vehicles are not allowed.

I hope that you will enjoy Clifford Park as my family and I have, for picnics, walking, hiking and biking. And may the music play on for generations to come.

Marty Grohman lives in Biddeford and is executive director of the Environmental & Energy Technology

Council of Maine (E2Tech). He welcomes your feedback and story ideas at [email protected]

