SABATTUS — A Leeds man suffered a broken leg Thursday in a logging accident off Marsh Road, police said.

Philip Nickey, 59, had been operating a logging skidder near 201 Marsh Road shortly after 9 a.m. when he called dispatchers to say he had “severely broken” his leg, according to a press statement from police Lt. Daniel Davies.

Nickey said he had been unable to exit the vehicle and was losing consciousness.

Although he hadn’t given his exact location, the dispatcher had been able to locate his phone as being near 201 Marsh Road.

Davies said he was able to get to the skidder within minutes of Nickey’s call. Davies summoned Sabattus Fire and Rescue, which with the aid of United Rescue, freed Nickey from the skidder and took him to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of his injuries.

Nickey told Davies he had been logging the property, securing downed trees to a twitch (a cabled device used to gather and drag trees with a skidder) to haul to a pick-up location.

One of the trees in the stack sprang free and pinned Mr. Nickey’s leg against another tree, Nickey told Davies. The force caused a break to Nickey’s leg below the knee.

Nickey was able to reach a nearby chainsaw, which he used to cut the tree and ultimately free his own leg, Davies wrote in his press statement.

After cutting himself free, Nickey managed to climb back into his skidder where he had left his his cell phone and immediately called 911 for help.

Nickey then drove the skidder about one half-mile to the location where Davies later found him.

