So much of the talk of the reason to vote for Democrat Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate is to not vote to re-elect Sen. Susan Collins. I would like to say, however, that a vote for Sara Gideon is a vote for the good of Maine and for the good of the country.

Sara cares deeply about reproductive justice and is a champion of health care for all, proven by bills she sponsored in the state Legislature this past session. She worked with her colleagues to pass bold and immediate action to reduce carbon emissions, which she promises to make a priority in Washington.

Most important, Sara Gideon can’t be bullied, especially important in the current political environment. I attended a State House session last year and watched as a number of legislators started an impolite tirade during the session over which she was presiding. She elegantly, professionally and immediately put a stop to the bullying, allowing the House to continue this most important session.

I mention just a few of her accomplishments. Sara in the U.S. Senate would make Maine proud.

Norma Dreyfus

Arrowsic

