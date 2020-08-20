I was thinking last Friday evening with the news recaps all over the place – even overseas! – about Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris to be his running mate, what an irony this is.

Everyone – here and abroad – is so pleased with the selection of this Black and brown woman as saving not only the Democratic ticket, but this country and the world as well.

How ironic, that a woman from the most marginalized, denigrated class of humans here and around the globe is expected to be the answer to cleaning up the freaking mess left by – in my opinion – a racist, sexist egomaniac whose own party has let him run rampant!

What a burden to place on one lovely, bright, hardworking woman!

Loretta M. Turner

Biddeford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: