Postal workers in Maine are demanding the replacement of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and a permanent end to recent operational changes that have led to mail delays and other problems here and across the nation.

They’re also urging passage of a $25 billion federal relief bill to help the U.S. Postal Service survive the COVID-19 crisis, which the House has approved but the Senate has delayed.

And they’re calling for an end to a pension pre-funding requirement, sponsored more than a decade ago by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, which requires the postal service to fund retiree benefits 75 years into the future.

“We must end the insane pre-funding requirement,” the unions said in a written statement issued Thursday. “The postal service is the only agency required to do this and it is the single biggest cause of USPS’s financial challenges.”

The Maine AFL-CIO and leaders of four postal union locals held an online news conference Thursday, when they criticized President Trump for calling the postal service “a joke” and continuing to undermine the public’s trust in their agency on the threshold of a national election.

“The postal service can handle it,” said Scott Adams, president of American Postal Workers Union 458 in Portland, which represents 550 postal employees.

“It’s offensive. We’re not a joke,” Adams noted later.

On replacing DeJoy, Adams said, “it’s just not a good fit for him” and “we need a permanent cessation of his initiatives.”

Meanwhile, Collins and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, announced Thursday they are pressing Senate leadership to quickly pass their bipartisan legislation that would provide the postal service with up to $25 billion to cover revenue losses or operational expenses resulting from COVID-19.

Union leaders called the news conference after announcing Wednesday that two of 10 mail sorting machines have been removed from the postal service’s Southern Maine Processing and Distribution Center in Scarborough.

The machines were removed prior to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s comments Tuesday that he would suspend all operational changes until after the November election, said Mark Seitz, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Local 92.

One of the machines was dismantled entirely; the other was sent to the processing center in Hampden to replace an older machine there, Seitz said.

Seitz said even though DeJoy indicated all changes are suspended going forward, they won’t apply retroactively.

“The damage is done,” he said. “Those machines aren’t coming back.”

DeJoy confirmed as much to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

“During our conversation, he admitted he has no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other infrastructure that have been removed,” Pelosi said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, called the removal of the two machines in Scarborough a “dangerous move.”

“There is no rational explanation that any mail sorting machines would be secretly thrown in the trash,” Pingree said in a statement. “I have heard from my colleagues that hundreds have been destroyed around the country. But on the heels of President Trump’s assertion last week that he was deliberately blocking support to USPS, this report calls into further question the Trump administration’s attempts to hinder voting-by-mail and destabilize our elections.”

Already, there have been mail delays in Maine related to changes in USPS policies under DeJoy. This month, more than 80,000 pieces of mail were delivered late after trucks failed to wait an extra 10 minutes for the mail to be sorted. And Maine farmers who regularly order live chicks through the postal service said many of the chicks they’ve ordered recently are arriving dead because they were apparently mishandled, leading to large financial losses.

Last Friday, the postal service warned 46 states – including Maine – that it could not guarantee timely delivery of absentee ballots in the November election, and it urged some states to change deadlines for ballot requests or take other steps to provide more delivery time.

Seitz said that with two of the sorting machines in Scarborough gone, he worries that late deliveries of mail could continue.

“The more mail you have, the more machines you need, and we’ve now lost 20 percent of our processing power,” he said.

Each machine can sort 36,000 letters per hour and, even if the machines are not at capacity now, they will be as the economy picks up, Seitz said.

“At Christmas time, it’s hard to handle letter mail now with the 10 machines,” he said. “And all ballots are letter mail, so the potential is definitely there for that to be delayed too.”

Asked about the removal of the two machines in Scarborough, regional USPS spokesman Stephen Doherty referred to the postmaster general’s statement on Tuesday.

“The postal service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” DeJoy said. “Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards. The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day.”

He made clear that retail hours at Post Offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are and no mail processing facilities will be closed. But, as some have pointed out and as DeJoy admitted to Pelosi on Wednesday, what’s done is done.

U.S. Sen Angus King, I-Maine, said DeJoy’s statement was good news, but he’s “not ready to call the matter closed.”

DeJoy is scheduled to appear Friday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Some states have filed lawsuits. Some Democrats, including Pingree, have called for his resignation.

“Mainers rely on their mail delivery for packages, bills, medicines, and their ballots so attacks on the U.S. Postal Service endanger democracy and peoples’ lives,” she said. “Mainers deserve answers now and any changes slowing mail delivery must be reversed. And the architect of these changes, Postmaster DeJoy, should resign immediately.”

All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation have supported funding for the USPS, which has experienced financial struggles for years that have only worsened during the pandemic.

The House already approved $25 billion in funding for the Post Office as part of the Heroes Act, a pandemic relief bill, that passed in May but has been sitting in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House is prepared to vote Saturday on a stand-alone bill that would provide the $25 billion in emergency funding and would require USPS to treat election mail as First Class mail and explicitly reverse any changes already made that delay mail delivery.

Collins and Feinstein sent a letter to Senate leadership calling for quick passage of the Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act, bipartisan legislation they introduced that would help shore up the agency’s finances to ensure it remains strong throughout the current national crisis.

The Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act would provide USPS with up to $25 billion to cover revenue losses or operational expenses resulting from COVID-19. Prior to using the funds, the Postal Service would need to certify in its quarterly and annual reports to the Postal Regulatory Commission that the funds are needed to cover COVID-19-related losses or operational expenses. Senators Collins and Feinstein’s bill would also address the borrowing authority provided in the CARES Act and require the Board of Governors to transmit to Congress a plan to ensure the long-term solvency of USPS.

“The COVID-19 public health emergency has underscored the vital role of the USPS while also posing challenges for this essential agency,” wrote Senators Collins and Feinstein. “The pandemic has contributed to declines in first-class and marketing mail volumes, while adding new costs, including for personal protective equipment and other safety measures. Even in light of increases in package volumes, the USPS estimates that COVID-19 will increase net losses and accelerate its cash crisis.”

“At this critical moment as the United States struggles to overcome a devastating public health crisis and as we gear up for a national election, the need for fast and reliable mail delivery is clear. This basic and essential service must be preserved, and it is well within Congress’ capacity to ensure this happens,” the Senators continued.

This story will be updated.

