PORTLAND – Mary “Marie” Sluck Richie, 101, passed away peacefully on the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven at The Cedars in Portland on Aug. 15, 2020. She was born in Nesquehoning, Pa. on Oct. 25, 1918 to the late Wasil and Eva (Zjatik) Sluck.

She was married to Robert J. Richie, originally from Fairfield, Iowa. He predeceased Mary in 1992.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Wasil Evanilla; four brothers, Wash, Michael, John and Stephan Sluck and three sisters, Julia Sluck, Anna Sleeva, and Margaret Fasulo.

Surviving family members are three children, Patricia Puschock (spouse Thomas Puschock deceased), Mary Orr (spouse Andrew Orr deceased) and Robert J. Richie Jr., and his wife Vikki; grandchildren, Richard Libby and wife Heidi, Erika Puschock and partner Jason, Thomas Puschock II and partner Becky, Robert Orr and wife Linda, Thomas Orr and wife Denise, Marianne Morse and husband Douglas, Renee Jeffcoat and husband Chris, Robert J. Richie III and partner Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Luke, Andrew, Olivia and Wyatt Libby; Evan and Megan Russell; William, Andrew and wife Jill and Mary Jean Orr; Meagan and Robert Orr; Courtney Richie and partner Mark King, and Corey Griffon and Tyler Cloutier; great-great-grandchildren, Aidan Orr and Korrina King. Mary also has many Zjatik and Sluck family members in Slovakia whom she visited many times.

She worked for many years and retired from Porteous, Mitchell and Braun.

She resided for 23 years at 151 Northfield Green in Portland where she had many friends and loved to play Bingo and do puzzles.

The family thanks the staff and friends at The Cedars in Portland for the loving care she received as a resident for the past six months.

A private burial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery for members of the family.

