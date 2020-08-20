SACO – Philip G. LaPointe, 98 formerly of Saco, Maine, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2020, at Mary Immaculate Health Care in Lawrence. He was the beloved husband of the late Laurette (Simard) LaPointe.

Born in Van Buren, Maine, Philip’s family moved to Salem, Massachusetts when he was a young child. He graduated from the Edward F. Searles High School in Methuen and went to work at the U.S. Army’s Watertown Arsenal in Watertown, Massachusetts. Phil married Laurette and joined the U.S. Navy. After serving with the Atlantic Fleet during World War II, he returned to work at the Watertown Arsenal. Phil and Laurette lived in Medford and Waltham for many years. They retired early to build and run the Aquarius Motel in Old Orchard Beach, Maine and spend their winters in Florida. Their second retirement kept them in Saco, Maine. In his free time, Phil loved spending time socializing, playing cards and games with friends and family. He also enjoyed dabbling in the stock market.

Phil will be deeply missed by his several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, Laurette; two sisters, Rita Gagnon and Sr. Therese LaPointe; and two brothers, Gerard and Bro. Leo LaPointe.

A graveside funeral service for Philip will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, 1:3p.m.PM at the St. Joseph Cemetery, 120 West St., Biddeford, Maine.

A graveside funeral service for Philip will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, 1:3p.m.PM at the St. Joseph Cemetery, 120 West St., Biddeford, Maine.

