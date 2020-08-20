SCARBOROUGH—A man has died after jumping from a moving vehicle in Scarborough, according to a statement from Scarborough Police.
David Sok, 23, whom police identified as being from “southern Maine,” died of injuries after an incident on Aug. 15. Police said Sok was found in the road on Route 1 in front of Dunstan Plaza at 11:37 p.m.; they did not identify who found the man.
“It was discovered that the male had jumped out of a family member’s moving vehicle as they slowed to turn onto Pine Point Road,” the news release from the police department said.
Sok died of “a severe head injury” at a local hospital. The Cumberland County Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer and the Scarborough Police are investigating the case, according to the release.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
World Cup ski circuit skipping U.S., Canada swing, including stop in Killington, Vermont
-
Nation & World
Under Trump administration guidance, teachers could stay in classroom even if exposed to virus
-
Nation & World
Greenland lost a record 586 billion tons of ice in 2019
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough man dies after jumping from moving vehicle
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough hammering out details for reopening schools next month