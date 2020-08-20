SCARBOROUGH—A man has died after jumping from a moving vehicle in Scarborough, according to a statement from Scarborough Police.

David Sok, 23, whom police identified as being from “southern Maine,” died of injuries after an incident on Aug. 15. Police said Sok was found in the road on Route 1 in front of Dunstan Plaza at 11:37 p.m.; they did not identify who found the man.

“It was discovered that the male had jumped out of a family member’s moving vehicle as they slowed to turn onto Pine Point Road,” the news release from the police department said.

Sok died of “a severe head injury” at a local hospital. The Cumberland County Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer and the Scarborough Police are investigating the case, according to the release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: