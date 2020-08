Arrests/Summonses

Arrest and summons logs were not available before The Southern Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls

8/11 at 12:01 p.m. False alarm on River Place Drive.

8/12 at 7:58 a.m. False alarm on River Place Drive.

8/12 at 10:02 a.m. False alarm on Gary L. Maietta Way.

8/12 at 3:59 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

8/12 at 4:32 p.m. Good intention call on Broadway.

8/13 at 6:07 a.m. False alarm on Willard Haven Road.

8/13 at 11:59 a.m. False alarm on Dartmouth Street.

8/13 at 7:42 p.m. Excessive heat/scorch marks on Ocean Street.

8/13 at 9:36 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

8/13 at 10:57 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/14 at 2:58 p.m. False alarm on Gannett Drive.

8/14 at 3:13 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.

8/14 at 5:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.

8/14 at 5:49 p.m. Coverage assignment on Scarborough Connector.

8/14 at 5:50 p.m. Coverage assignment on Pillsbury Street.

8/14 at 6:43 p.m. False alarm on Carignan Avenue.

8/14 at 7:19 p.m. Wiring or electrical equipment problem on Randall Street.

8/14 at 11:26 p.m. Person in distress on Rollins Way.

8/15 at 12:23 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Osborne Avenue.

8/15 at 2:07 a.m. False alarm on Western Avenue.

8/15 at 3:38 a.m. False alarm on Gannett Drive.

8/16 at 12:26 p.m. False alarm on Scarborough Connector.

8/16 at 1:27 p.m. Wiring or electrical equipment problem on Philbrook Avenue.

8/17 at 7:52 a.m. False alarm on Wainwright Circle.

8/17 at 8:20 a.m. False alarm on Highland Avenue.

8/17 at 10:41 a.m. Public service assistance on Carlisle (way or road not given).

8/17 at 1:15 p.m. False alarm on Western Avenue.

8/17 at 7:57 p.m. Building fire on Broadway.

8/17 at 8:20 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Edgewood Road.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 67 calls from Aug. 11-17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: