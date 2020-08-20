Arrests

John M. Palaia, 68, of Sabattus, on Aug. 3 on a warrant, on Brackett Street.

Christopher J. Arsenault, 35, of Juniper Lane, on Aug. 3 on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Juniper Lane.

Heather A. Schmidt, 36, of Dearborn Street, on Aug. 5 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Arlington Avenue.

Christopher Jojokian, 38, on Aug. 10 on a warrant, on Lincoln Street.

Robert H. Garrett, 56, of Main Street, on Aug. 12 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

Christopher Lee Frank, 30, of Hawkes Street, on Aug. 13 on a charge of violating condition of release, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Haskell Street.

Andrew M. Ettinger, 36, of Westbrook, on Aug. 14 on four counts of criminal threatening

Summonses

Candace H. Mayberry, 55, of Cornish, on Aug. 3 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Bridge Street.

Paul J. Hershberger, 58, of Scarborough, on Aug. 4 on two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Saco Street.

Robert H. Garrett, 56, of Main Street, on Aug. 5 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

Aimee L. Hansen, 32, of Main Street, on Aug. 6 on two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Felisha F. Thayer, 34, of Bridgton, on Aug. 8 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Tess R. Bickford, 34, of High Street, on Aug. 9 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked – OUI, on Main Street.

Kayla Fox-Thiboutot, 32, of Spring Street, on Aug. 9 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Spring Street.

Abdullahi Mahamud Sharif, 18, of Marrett Street, on Aug. 10 on two counts of assault, on Cumberland Street.

Shawn Currier, 43, of Main Street, on Aug. 10 on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Main Street.

Robert H. Garrett, 56, of Main Street, on Aug. 10 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

Devin Henry James, 26, of Saco Street, on Aug. 10 on a charge operating with a suspended registration, on Saco Street.

Scott C. Elwell, 49, of Gorham, on Aug. 12 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

Derrick M. D. Floridino, 28, of Portland, on Aug. 12 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on Main Street.

Sandra M. Van Winkle, 59, of Gardiner, on Aug. 12 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

Arthur Donald Corbett, 57, of Dearborn Street, on Aug. 12 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

David M. Dibiase, 54, of Central Street, on August. 12 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

Spencer Reece McDonagh, 20, of Main Street, on Aug. 14 on a charge of assault, on Main Street.

Kayla R. Brown, 25, of Windham, on Aug. 15 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on River Street.

Derick S. Belanger, 27, of Gorham, on Aug. 15 on a charge of resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Main Street.

Geoffrey A. Mcintosh, 32, of Main Street, on Aug. 16 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Saco Street.

Kelton K. McDonald, 18, of Raymond, on Aug. 16 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Methodist Road.

Melissa A. Leavitt, 50, of Little Avenue, on Aug. 16 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Spring Street.

