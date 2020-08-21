I have written before of growing up in Brunswick in the 1980s and 1990s. It was a great time to be a kid. Few concerns entered our minds beyond what we would be doing for the summer and what we might be having for dinner that night. Brunswick was a fun place.

Brunswick also had distinct neighborhoods and those neighborhoods had distinct features. For me, my neighborhood on Jordan Avenue was bordered on one side by the Water District and its woods. On another was a wonderful tract of land which was one of the last completely wooded areas in the town center. Just down the street was an open field near a small farm stand. Cars, a great deal of them, generally drove on by as they headed for Bath Road or Maine Street.

This field, while not very large, at about three acres was noticeable with large pine trees in its center and its wildlife. Often, you would see deer or fox running here and there. You could see turtles or wild turkeys. I have been told that there was even an occasional moose that scampered through the field, no doubt having forgotten to read a map, although I do not recall ever seeing one. There was even a pool of water, down a substantial slope, that was home to many other animals and insects.

This area was one of the last bastions of what some might call a rural life within the town’s center. This field has been structure free and untouched by man’s hands save for an annual haying of the acreage. All of this may be threatened in the coming weeks.

There is a plan being considered by the town’s Planning Board to remove the trees and vegetation, the animals and the tranquility. In its place will be 16 single family homes and garages. 16 homes on just under three acres of buildable land.

Sadly, I and most of the residents of Jordan Avenue, had no idea that this proposal had been brought forth. In fact, had it not been for someone who abuts the property raising an alarm, no one may have been the wiser or known about the plan.

To hear about the plan is one thing. To see the plan that was given to the town is quite another. Imagine 16 homes and garages being packed in so to be reminiscent of the homes in Portland. Being able to look out your kitchen window and looking into the window of your neighbor. Being close enough to say hello to your neighbor while they are in their home without even having to leave the confines of your own home. These houses are close.

As I have talked to neighbors who live along the avenue there is a sense that we all welcome some level of development in that field. Some have suggested four houses. Some neighbors have suggested six houses. Others have thought eight houses makes sense. No one that I have talked to thought that 16 houses are acceptable or in keeping with the makeup of the street or neighborhoods.

One neighbor explained to me that her concerns were based on traffic. As I mentioned earlier, Jordan Ave is already a street that sees significant traffic. With the new school set to open in weeks, that traffic situation will get worse. Now add on the cars that will be at the proposed homes. Add in all of the other traffic going to and from those homes. That is just one person’s concerns.

Other people have brought up concerns about the ecology, resources and the like. The thought of adding the number of homes in the plan have caused some neighbors a significant amount of angst.

Sometimes a well-intentioned development can be just too much for the surrounding area. Sometimes it just does not fit. During a sketch review, the chair of the Planning Board seemed excited about the prospect of such a tightly packed, high density, housing development. He said that this was what Brunswick wanted when the Zoning Ordinances were rewritten a few years ago. If this is the future of Brunswick, I am not sure that anyone will be happy with it.

Although a development like this may pass muster regarding town zoning and ordinances, is it really the right thing for the overall neighborhood. The proposal, as it is currently submitted, will significantly alter what is one of Brunswick’s last in town rural areas. A smaller overall number of houses would be better for the area and the neighborhood.

For those on Jordan Ave it is time to speak up. If you don’t think about it now, you may just wake up some morning to the smells of the coffee that your neighbor is brewing in their own home next door.

Jonathan Crimmins can be reached at [email protected]

