In an Aug. 7 letter to the editor (“Despite ad’s claims, Sara Gideon not for Maine“), Rep. Heidi Sampson accused House Speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon of refusing to work with people and being responsible for the 2017 government shutdown.

As a constituent of Rep. Sampson, I would like to remind her that L.D. 390, the biennial budget appropriations bill, was debated, amended and voted on multiple times prior to the July 2017 shutdown. There was ample opportunity for House Republicans to include their budget priorities using normal legislative rules and procedures. And Democrats, including Sara Gideon, made several hard concessions to Republicans, and crafted a budget that had bipartisan and majority support.

But Rep. Sampson and a minority of House members refused to allow any budget to pass with enough support to override then-Gov. Paul LePage’s inevitable veto. Without a budget, the state shut down and Gov. LePage declared a state of emergency. Only then, with state workers’ livelihoods used as leverage, could this small caucus force a minuscule reduction in spending that amounted to less than 1.5 percent of the total budget.

Sara Gideon has proven that she is willing to make hard compromises and is capable of building bipartisan consensus. Rep. Sampson and her small caucus of extremists have proven nothing more than their own willingness to reject the rules, traditions and decorum of the Maine House.

Read McNamara

Alfred

