State health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily total in three weeks.

One more Mainer died as well, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 129.

There have now been 4,285 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic reached Maine in mid-March. Of that total, 3,698 individuals have recovered, leaving 458 active cases, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

Cases have been steadily rising over the last week. The 7-day average has increased from 15 cases on August 11 to 25 on Friday.

Hospitalizations, however, remain low. As of Thursday, there were just seven people hospitalized and only one in intensive care.

It wasn’t clear how many, if any, of the new cases Friday are associated with an outbreak related to a wedding held Aug. 7 in Millinocket. As of Thursday, there were 32 confirmed cases, a mix of people who attended the wedding or had close contact with someone who did.

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday that the state had cited the Big Moose Inn for hosting the wedding reception in violation of the state’s executive order on large gatherings. No one from the facility has commented publicly about the outbreak.

The rise in cases in Maine is still small compared to other states but it comes at a time when schools will soon be reopening, at least partially. Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties still account for more than 80 percent of cases.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday launched a $200 million coronavirus relief fund for small businesses harmed by the pandemic.

“Those small businesses are truly the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of all our communities,” she said in a news conference Thursday. “We can’t let them fail.”

This story will be updated.

