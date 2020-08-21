Recently 36 new Southern Maine Community College (SMCC) students moved into fire stations in 15 southern Maine communities to serve as live-in students for the 2020-21 academic year. They have arrived before their college classes start so they can participate in an intensive, hands-on, firefighting academy where they will learn and practice dozens of skills over the next several weeks.

Students who participate in SMCC’s live-in program receive fire-rescue and emergency medical services training and live and work at fire stations while enrolled as full-time Fire Science, Paramedicine and Criminal Justice students at SMCC.

Now in its 32nd year, the program started with just six students — two each at the South Portland, Gorham and Scarborough fire departments. This year’s participants will serve at 31 fire-EMS stations stretching from Kennebunk in the south to Topsham in the east to as far inland as Raymond.

Here in Scarborough we are welcoming eight new students this year. We are also pleased that four of those eight new students are females looking forward to a career in the fire and EMS service. Those eight new students will be joining seven veteran students, some of whom have already earned one associate’s degree in Fire Science, and are now working on a second degree in Paramedicine.

The new students and their station assignments are as follows. Shelby Adams is a second-year fire science student from Kennebunk, Maine. She completed her first two years of fire science at Eastern Maine Community College. Shelby is already licensed as a Basic EMT, and she moved into Engine 6 station in Dunstan.

Kerrie Barry is a first-year Paramedicine student. She is from Amesbury, Massachusetts, where she participated in an internship with the fire department. She is currently a probationary firefighter/EMT with the South Hampton Fire Department in South Hampton, New Hampshire. Kerrie is licensed as a Basic EMT and moved into Engine 1 station in Black Point.

Josslyn Bourque is a transfer student from Kennebunk. She is originally from Ashburnham, Massachusetts, and was a part of their Fire Explorer program. She is a second-year student who has completed her Firefighter 1 & 2 certification and is a licensed Basic EMT. Josslyn moved into Engine 6 station in Dunstan.

Sophie Stowe is a first-year fire science student. She is from Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. She has done volunteer work with the Department of Conservation Recreation Forestry Fire Division. She is enrolled in the Firefighter 1 & 2 academy and the Basic EMT course for the fall. Sophie moved into Engine 1 station in Black Point.

Joel Domas is a first-year fire science student. He is from Rochester, Vermont, where he is a volunteer firefighter. He is enrolled in the Firefighter 1 & 2 academy and the Basic EMT course for the fall. Joel moved into Engine 3 station in Pleasant Hill.

Maximillian (Max) Emrich-Shanks is a transfer student from the Gorham Fire Department. He is originally from North Yarmouth and was part of the Cumberland Fire Explorer Program. He is a second-year student who has completed Firefighter 1 & 2 certification. He is enrolled in the Basic EMT course for the fall. Max moved into Engine 5 station in North Scarborough.

Saiya Relinksi is a first-year fire science student. He is from Dover, New Hampshire. He is enrolled in the Firefighter 1 & 2 academy and the Basic EMT course for the fall. Saiya moved into Engine 1 Station in Black Point.

Andrew Bolduc is a first-year fire science student. He is a native of Scarborough who is following his mother, uncle, and grandfather’s footsteps in service to his community. Andrew has completed his firefighter certification and Basic EMT programs. Andrew has moved into Engine 4 station in Pine Point.

This program is a win-win for the students, the department, and the college. The students receive valuable career experience, education & training opportunities, and economic benefits. Our department benefits from well-trained and enthusiastic student employees. The college benefits by having students gain in-the-field experience to apply their academic knowledge.

As one of the founding departments in this cooperative venture, the Scarborough Fire Department couldn’t be more proud of the success of this program. It has turned into an exceptional recruitment tool since dozens of the over 250 students that we have hosted here in Scarborough since the inception of the program, have continued their service with us as full-time, per-diem, or call members. They are highly trained and motivated, working hard to deliver exceptional customer service to the citizens and visitors of Scarborough.

If you have any questions about this article or any fire department issue you may contact me at [email protected] or 730-4201.

