ARUNDEL – Edith M. Tancredi, 73, of Lady Slipper Lane passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Biddeford the daughter of Mary York and later graduated from Biddeford High School. After high school, she traveled west, attended a business school and later moved to New York City. While in New York City, she met and married Salvatore Tancredi and they returned to Maine in 1996. Here, she worked for H. M. Host on the Maine Turnpike at the Kennebunk Rest Stop. Edith enjoyed spending time with her family and sitting on her porch, relaxing and watching the Gilmore Girls. She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore Tancredi in 2013. She is survived by two sons Donald Rosier of Standish and his wife Laura and Douglas Rosier of Biddeford, and a daughter Lynn Tancredi of Arundel; and three grandchildren. A private family burial service will be held. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation are entrusted with her services. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to:Hospice of Southern Maine 390 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04073

