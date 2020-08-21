Charlotte Pratt and Caroline Arpin were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.

Lexie Jamieson graduated Cum Laude after majoring in politics and Spanish at Bates College in Lewiston. Jamieson, the child of Neil D. Jamieson Jr. and Heather L. Jamieson of Scarborough, is a 2016 graduate of Scarborough High School.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: