SOCCER

Romelu Lukaku scored for both teams as Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 on Friday in Cologne, Germany, to win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time.

The Inter forward deflected Diego Carlos’ overhead kick into his own net for Sevilla’s winning goal in the 74th minute, after a game-long duel with the Brazilian defender. Lukaku had given Inter the early lead with a fifth-minute penalty after being fouled by Diego Carlos, who was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card.

AUTO RACING

TRUCKS: Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway, pulling away =on a late restart to win for the second time in three races.

Smith held off Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN: Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, is danger of missing the U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Nishikori wrote on his mobile app that he will take another test next week, “at which time we will update you with more information.”

“I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation,” Nishikori wrote.

The U.S. Open begins Aug. 31.

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open.

The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and came out of retirement this year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »